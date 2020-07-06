10889 East 200 N.

Amenities

Rare find! Zionsville Schools, 3.5 acre charming country cottage for lease! newly remodeled one story ranch home sits on 3.5 acres of breathtaking land with mature trees. Enjoy the peaceful serenity of nature in a picturesque country setting. Completely redone w laminate & ceramic tile floors throughout! Freshly painted walls ceilings and cabinets, new stylish bathroom remodel, attached 2 car Garage and cozy wood burning stove for additional heating source, in addition to electric radiant heat for cozy winter nights. Picturesque views of horses and a historic barn. Renter responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance. This scenic home will not last long!