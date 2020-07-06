All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:54 PM

10889 East 200 N.

10889 East 200 North · No Longer Available
Location

10889 East 200 North, Zionsville, IN 46069

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare find! Zionsville Schools, 3.5 acre charming country cottage for lease! newly remodeled one story ranch home sits on 3.5 acres of breathtaking land with mature trees. Enjoy the peaceful serenity of nature in a picturesque country setting. Completely redone w laminate & ceramic tile floors throughout! Freshly painted walls ceilings and cabinets, new stylish bathroom remodel, attached 2 car Garage and cozy wood burning stove for additional heating source, in addition to electric radiant heat for cozy winter nights. Picturesque views of horses and a historic barn. Renter responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance. This scenic home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10889 East 200 N. have any available units?
10889 East 200 N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
Is 10889 East 200 N. currently offering any rent specials?
10889 East 200 N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10889 East 200 N. pet-friendly?
No, 10889 East 200 N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 10889 East 200 N. offer parking?
Yes, 10889 East 200 N. offers parking.
Does 10889 East 200 N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10889 East 200 N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10889 East 200 N. have a pool?
No, 10889 East 200 N. does not have a pool.
Does 10889 East 200 N. have accessible units?
No, 10889 East 200 N. does not have accessible units.
Does 10889 East 200 N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10889 East 200 N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10889 East 200 N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10889 East 200 N. does not have units with air conditioning.

