6274 Sugar Maple Drive

Move in ready, open floor plan Ranch includes Spacious Kitchen w/over sized island, like new Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, opening to Family Rm w/gas fireplace. Master suite includes big walk in Closet, Master Bath w/duel sinks, linen closet and a fabulous over size shower. Formal dining room. Laundry room. Upstairs a Huge bonus room. 2 car attached garage. Close to I-65, shops & restaurants. Minimum lease 12 months.

Renter responsible for lawn & snow removal, pays all utilities in addition to monthly rent and renter's insurance. No smoking in the unit. HOA fees paid for by the landlord. $250 non refundable pet deposit + $25/pet monthly pet fee. Maximum two small pets (less that 25 pounds), with landlord's consent.

