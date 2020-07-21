All apartments in Whitestown
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

6274 Sugar Maple Drive

6274 Sugar Maple Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6274 Sugar Maple Dr, Whitestown, IN 46077

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Maple Grove - Property Id: 153558

Move in ready, open floor plan Ranch includes Spacious Kitchen w/over sized island, like new Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, opening to Family Rm w/gas fireplace. Master suite includes big walk in Closet, Master Bath w/duel sinks, linen closet and a fabulous over size shower. Formal dining room. Laundry room. Upstairs a Huge bonus room. 2 car attached garage. Close to I-65, shops & restaurants. Minimum lease 12 months.
Renter responsible for lawn & snow removal, pays all utilities in addition to monthly rent and renter's insurance. No smoking in the unit. HOA fees paid for by the landlord. $250 non refundable pet deposit + $25/pet monthly pet fee. Maximum two small pets (less that 25 pounds), with landlord's consent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153558p
Property Id 153558

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5151225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6274 Sugar Maple Drive have any available units?
6274 Sugar Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 6274 Sugar Maple Drive have?
Some of 6274 Sugar Maple Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6274 Sugar Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6274 Sugar Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6274 Sugar Maple Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6274 Sugar Maple Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6274 Sugar Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6274 Sugar Maple Drive offers parking.
Does 6274 Sugar Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6274 Sugar Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6274 Sugar Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 6274 Sugar Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6274 Sugar Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 6274 Sugar Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6274 Sugar Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6274 Sugar Maple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6274 Sugar Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6274 Sugar Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
