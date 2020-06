Amenities

Brand new home for rent available June 15th 2020 in Clark meadows. Home features 4 bedroom 21/2 Baths w/loft & 2 car attached garage. Home features open foyer w/huge family room w/cozy fireplace and updated kitchen with SS appliances, center island &walk in pantry and planning center. Kitchen overlooking the backyard with open patio. Separate/office Rm on main level too. Upstairs with 4 bedrooms and separate loft. Luxurious Master bedroom suite w/ 2 sinks & walk-in closet. convenient upstairs laundry. 3 other decent size bedrooms and open loft. Great convenient location close to shopping dining and highway access. Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground, walking trails.