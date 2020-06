Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom/2 and a half bath ready for you! Brand new flooring and paint! Retreat to the master suite with vaulted ceilings, skylights, and walk-in closet. All appliances are provided including washer and dryer. You will love relaxing in the sunroom overlooking the backyard with no homes behind! Just a quick walk to all that downtown Whitestown has to offer!