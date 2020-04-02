All apartments in Whitestown
4 North Main Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:49 AM

4 North Main Street

4 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

4 North Main Street, Whitestown, IN 46075

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Perfect owner-user, free-standing commercial/restaurant available in downtown Whitestown. Tons of development, redevelopment and growth in this high-traffic location. Situated right off Main St. and Pierce, there's great street visibility. Currently operates as a restaurant and bar with 99 person seating capacity. Large, functional kitchen with ability to handle larger events. Sold fully furnished with an Indiana license for Liquor, Beer, and Wine Retailer. Owner willing to sell (cash or seller-financing) or lease with an option to purchase for a highly qualified buyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

