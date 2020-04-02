4 North Main Street

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Perfect owner-user, free-standing commercial/restaurant available in downtown Whitestown. Tons of development, redevelopment and growth in this high-traffic location. Situated right off Main St. and Pierce, there's great street visibility. Currently operates as a restaurant and bar with 99 person seating capacity. Large, functional kitchen with ability to handle larger events. Sold fully furnished with an Indiana license for Liquor, Beer, and Wine Retailer. Owner willing to sell (cash or seller-financing) or lease with an option to purchase for a highly qualified buyer.