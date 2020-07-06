All apartments in Whitestown
399 West Pierce Street

Location

399 West Pierce Street, Whitestown, IN 46075

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**PRICE REDUCED** Completely Updated 3 Bedroom Charmer In Whitestown- Available Now! - **PRICE REDUCED** Original touches and Rustic Updates make this charming 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home in heart of Whitestown a must see! Close to the 4 big walking,jogging, and biking trail and moon town brewery. As soon as you walk in this home you will feel right at home. All new paint, flooring, and carpet throughout. Large living room with large windows for plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen with all new cabinets and counter tops. Large formal dining area or office space. Bathroom has beautiful tile floor and freestanding bathtub. Wooden barn doors in the kitchen add so much rustic charm. This home also has so much curb appeal. Beautiful paint, fresh landscaping, patio outback, storage shed and large yard. Washer & Dryer Hook Ups. Pet Friendly. $65.00 Application Fee

Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!

(RLNE5429300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 399 West Pierce Street have any available units?
399 West Pierce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 399 West Pierce Street have?
Some of 399 West Pierce Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 399 West Pierce Street currently offering any rent specials?
399 West Pierce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 399 West Pierce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 399 West Pierce Street is pet friendly.
Does 399 West Pierce Street offer parking?
No, 399 West Pierce Street does not offer parking.
Does 399 West Pierce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 399 West Pierce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 West Pierce Street have a pool?
No, 399 West Pierce Street does not have a pool.
Does 399 West Pierce Street have accessible units?
No, 399 West Pierce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 399 West Pierce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 399 West Pierce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 399 West Pierce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 399 West Pierce Street does not have units with air conditioning.

