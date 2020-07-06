399 West Pierce Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**PRICE REDUCED** Completely Updated 3 Bedroom Charmer In Whitestown- Available Now! - **PRICE REDUCED** Original touches and Rustic Updates make this charming 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home in heart of Whitestown a must see! Close to the 4 big walking,jogging, and biking trail and moon town brewery. As soon as you walk in this home you will feel right at home. All new paint, flooring, and carpet throughout. Large living room with large windows for plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen with all new cabinets and counter tops. Large formal dining area or office space. Bathroom has beautiful tile floor and freestanding bathtub. Wooden barn doors in the kitchen add so much rustic charm. This home also has so much curb appeal. Beautiful paint, fresh landscaping, patio outback, storage shed and large yard. Washer & Dryer Hook Ups. Pet Friendly. $65.00 Application Fee



Call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!



(RLNE5429300)