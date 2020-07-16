3766 Tartan Trail

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT** Located in Whitestown in popular Walker Farms close to schools, restaurants and I-65. Home features all new carpet and fresh paint. Enjoy the large great room leading into the eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.