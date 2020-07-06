3717 Golden Grain Drive

Amenities

$250 off April Move-in!!



A spacious, move-in ready ranch in popular Walker Farms! This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home offers over 1,200 with a great room! Master suite features a walk-in closet and bathroom. Nicely landscaped corner lot and a 2-car garage! The home comes equipped with all kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer. Neighborhood amenities include Community Pool, Playground & Walking Trails! Multiple parks nearby & easy access to 65! Storage barn available for use.



