Last updated April 15 2020 at 10:15 PM

3717 Golden Grain Drive

3717 Golden Grain Road · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Golden Grain Road, Whitestown, IN 46075

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
$250 off April Move-in!!

A spacious, move-in ready ranch in popular Walker Farms! This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home offers over 1,200 with a great room! Master suite features a walk-in closet and bathroom. Nicely landscaped corner lot and a 2-car garage! The home comes equipped with all kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer. Neighborhood amenities include Community Pool, Playground & Walking Trails! Multiple parks nearby & easy access to 65! Storage barn available for use.

Application - $50/Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2199355399

To view the home, schedule a self-guided tour via Rently.com:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1186192?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Golden Grain Drive have any available units?
3717 Golden Grain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 3717 Golden Grain Drive have?
Some of 3717 Golden Grain Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Golden Grain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Golden Grain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Golden Grain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3717 Golden Grain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3717 Golden Grain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3717 Golden Grain Drive offers parking.
Does 3717 Golden Grain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3717 Golden Grain Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Golden Grain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3717 Golden Grain Drive has a pool.
Does 3717 Golden Grain Drive have accessible units?
No, 3717 Golden Grain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Golden Grain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3717 Golden Grain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3717 Golden Grain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3717 Golden Grain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

