201 E Pierce St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/638f194053 ---- This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom 2 story home has been recently renovated and is move in ready and has tons of brand new updates and amenities. The main floor boasts a large living room and dining area and offers hardwood plank flooring. Half bath on the main level. The kitchen is amazing with its tile backsplash, quartz countertop and upgraded cabinets. The kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances. The master is located on the main floor and the en suite has a custom walk-in tile shower, double vanity sinks and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are located upstairs with a full bath. Additional amenities include a washer and dryer hook-up, 1 car attached garage, large \"u\" shaped driveway for parking and deck area. Blinds provided throughout. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Stainless steel stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher Security deposit = $1,349 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, sewer and trash. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 1 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups