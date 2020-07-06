All apartments in Whitestown
Home
/
Whitestown, IN
/
201 E Pierce St
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

201 E Pierce St

201 East Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 East Pierce Street, Whitestown, IN 46075

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/638f194053 ---- This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom 2 story home has been recently renovated and is move in ready and has tons of brand new updates and amenities. The main floor boasts a large living room and dining area and offers hardwood plank flooring. Half bath on the main level. The kitchen is amazing with its tile backsplash, quartz countertop and upgraded cabinets. The kitchen is stocked with stainless steel appliances. The master is located on the main floor and the en suite has a custom walk-in tile shower, double vanity sinks and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are located upstairs with a full bath. Additional amenities include a washer and dryer hook-up, 1 car attached garage, large \"u\" shaped driveway for parking and deck area. Blinds provided throughout. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Stainless steel stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher Security deposit = $1,349 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, sewer and trash. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 1 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E Pierce St have any available units?
201 E Pierce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 201 E Pierce St have?
Some of 201 E Pierce St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 E Pierce St currently offering any rent specials?
201 E Pierce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E Pierce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 E Pierce St is pet friendly.
Does 201 E Pierce St offer parking?
Yes, 201 E Pierce St offers parking.
Does 201 E Pierce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E Pierce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E Pierce St have a pool?
No, 201 E Pierce St does not have a pool.
Does 201 E Pierce St have accessible units?
No, 201 E Pierce St does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E Pierce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 E Pierce St has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 E Pierce St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 E Pierce St has units with air conditioning.

