Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage trash valet 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access internet cafe

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Life just got better at Maple Knoll! Enjoy a modern twist on apartment finishes, plus all the relaxation and service you deserve. Remodeled homes now available! Westfield's premier apartment community features state of the art amenities including a bark park, outdoor grilling area and 24 hour fitness center. Luxury homes offer private entrances, attached garages, spacious layouts and a private balcony tucked away in a residential setting. Call today to schedule a tour of our beautiful community!