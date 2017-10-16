959 Retford Drive

Amenities
Immaculate home available for Rent now !! in Maple Village with community pool, playgrounds and walking trails! Home features Large OPEN floorplan w/three bedrooms, two FULL Baths a huge bonus loft and 2 car attached garage and fenced Backyard. Home with large open kitchen adjoining the family room. Separate dining area that can be used a office as well. Kitchen with SS appliances w storage and pantry. Master bedroom with huge walk in closet and garden tub. 2 other bedrooms with 1 common separate baths. Upstairs with huge loft great for entertaining . Washer dryer included. Whole house with Laminate Hardwood floors. Backyards with stamped concrete patio. Great location close to shopping , dinning along with award winning westfield schools.