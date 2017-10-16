All apartments in Westfield
959 Retford Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 AM

959 Retford Drive

959 Retford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

959 Retford Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immaculate home available for Rent now !! in Maple Village with community pool, playgrounds and walking trails! Home features Large OPEN floorplan w/three bedrooms, two FULL Baths a huge bonus loft and 2 car attached garage and fenced Backyard. Home with large open kitchen adjoining the family room. Separate dining area that can be used a office as well. Kitchen with SS appliances w storage and pantry. Master bedroom with huge walk in closet and garden tub. 2 other bedrooms with 1 common separate baths. Upstairs with huge loft great for entertaining . Washer dryer included. Whole house with Laminate Hardwood floors. Backyards with stamped concrete patio. Great location close to shopping , dinning along with award winning westfield schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 959 Retford Drive have any available units?
959 Retford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 959 Retford Drive have?
Some of 959 Retford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 959 Retford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
959 Retford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 959 Retford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 959 Retford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 959 Retford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 959 Retford Drive offers parking.
Does 959 Retford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 959 Retford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 959 Retford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 959 Retford Drive has a pool.
Does 959 Retford Drive have accessible units?
No, 959 Retford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 959 Retford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 959 Retford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 959 Retford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 959 Retford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

