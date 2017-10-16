959 Retford Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Immaculate home available for Rent now !! in Maple Village with community pool, playgrounds and walking trails! Home features Large OPEN floorplan w/three bedrooms, two FULL Baths a huge bonus loft and 2 car attached garage and fenced Backyard. Home with large open kitchen adjoining the family room. Separate dining area that can be used a office as well. Kitchen with SS appliances w storage and pantry. Master bedroom with huge walk in closet and garden tub. 2 other bedrooms with 1 common separate baths. Upstairs with huge loft great for entertaining . Washer dryer included. Whole house with Laminate Hardwood floors. Backyards with stamped concrete patio. Great location close to shopping , dinning along with award winning westfield schools.