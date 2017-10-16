All apartments in Westfield
4940 Amesbury Pl.

4940 E Amesbury Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4940 E Amesbury Pl, Westfield, IN 46062
Andover

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nearly New Low Maintenance Home - Enjoy this bright and spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home with a nice open concept that is less than a year old. Enjoy all the windows that allow natural light, 9 foot ceilings, and quartz countertops. Enjoy the pond view from the large sunroom or the covered patio. The HOA takes care of lawn care. You won't want to miss this beauty.

Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking. Cats and dogs under 70 lbs only.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5723984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4940 Amesbury Pl. have any available units?
4940 Amesbury Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
Is 4940 Amesbury Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
4940 Amesbury Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 Amesbury Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4940 Amesbury Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 4940 Amesbury Pl. offer parking?
No, 4940 Amesbury Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 4940 Amesbury Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4940 Amesbury Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 Amesbury Pl. have a pool?
No, 4940 Amesbury Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 4940 Amesbury Pl. have accessible units?
No, 4940 Amesbury Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 Amesbury Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4940 Amesbury Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4940 Amesbury Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4940 Amesbury Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.

