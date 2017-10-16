4940 Amesbury Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nearly New Low Maintenance Home - Enjoy this bright and spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home with a nice open concept that is less than a year old. Enjoy all the windows that allow natural light, 9 foot ceilings, and quartz countertops. Enjoy the pond view from the large sunroom or the covered patio. The HOA takes care of lawn care. You won't want to miss this beauty.



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking. Cats and dogs under 70 lbs only.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



