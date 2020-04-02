All apartments in Westfield
474 E Pine Ridge Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

474 E Pine Ridge Drive

474 E Pine Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

474 E Pine Ridge Dr, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

patio / balcony
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
474 E Pine Ridge Drive Available 09/06/19 Westfield Schools and Close to Grand Park! - Great home with large family room and 3 spacious bedrooms. The backyard is fantastic. Relax on the paver patio in the private backyard with mature trees. Just a few feet from your home is Quaker Park which features a splash pad, basketball court, trail and playgrounds.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5036500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

