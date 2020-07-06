4675 Beach Club Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground

This home offers a prime cul-de-sac homesite, close to desirable schools, golf courses, and lots of shopping and dining! The floor plan includes formal living and dining rooms, a family room open to the kitchen with an island and a pantry, walk-in closets in all three bedrooms, a laundry room, and a bonus room/office upstairs. The master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, a sitting area, and a bath with a dual sink vanity. Enjoy the outdoors on the patio in the huge back yard, or at the community playground!

Visit www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.