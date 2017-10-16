4449 Peabody Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new home! Never lived in. This 4 bedroom home on a corner lot is available for lease. Enjoy the energy efficiency of a home that is built using the latest technology to save on your heating and cooling bills. There are 2 full bathrooms upstairs and a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. The two car garage has lots of extra storage space. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Loft area upstairs. Large pantry off of spacious kitchen.