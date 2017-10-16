4449 Peabody Way

Brand new home! Never lived in. This 4 bedroom home on a corner lot is available for lease. Enjoy the energy efficiency of a home that is built using the latest technology to save on your heating and cooling bills. There are 2 full bathrooms upstairs and a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. The two car garage has lots of extra storage space. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Loft area upstairs. Large pantry off of spacious kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
