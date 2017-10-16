All apartments in Westfield
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
4449 Peabody Way
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

4449 Peabody Way

4449 Peabody Way · No Longer Available
Location

4449 Peabody Way, Westfield, IN 46062

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new home! Never lived in. This 4 bedroom home on a corner lot is available for lease. Enjoy the energy efficiency of a home that is built using the latest technology to save on your heating and cooling bills. There are 2 full bathrooms upstairs and a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. The two car garage has lots of extra storage space. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Loft area upstairs. Large pantry off of spacious kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4449 Peabody Way have any available units?
4449 Peabody Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 4449 Peabody Way have?
Some of 4449 Peabody Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4449 Peabody Way currently offering any rent specials?
4449 Peabody Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4449 Peabody Way pet-friendly?
No, 4449 Peabody Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 4449 Peabody Way offer parking?
Yes, 4449 Peabody Way offers parking.
Does 4449 Peabody Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4449 Peabody Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4449 Peabody Way have a pool?
No, 4449 Peabody Way does not have a pool.
Does 4449 Peabody Way have accessible units?
No, 4449 Peabody Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4449 Peabody Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4449 Peabody Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4449 Peabody Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4449 Peabody Way does not have units with air conditioning.

