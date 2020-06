Amenities

Outstanding 4 bedroom home in Westfield. This recently updated home offers 1800 plus sq ft! Home offers a spacious living room, updated kitchen, and formal dining room. Kitchen has granite counters, ample cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances. Home also boasts a terrific full privacy fenced in backyard, a deck that is perfect for lounging or entertaining, and heated two car garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.