Westfield, IN
38 Spring Lake Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

38 Spring Lake Dr

38 Spring Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

38 Spring Lake Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sitting in the beautiful Countryside Neighborhood of Westfield, this gorgeous 3 bed 2 full bathroom house is ready for you! This spacious brick house has a large living room that connects the home in an open concept to the kitchen. There is also a bonus loft above the garage that could be used for a playroom or office. As a resident of the Countryside HOA you receive access to the neighborhood pool, the clubhouse, and numerous paved walking paths. Residents are responsible for all utilities; Electric, Gas, and Water/Sewer. Rent is $1595 a month. Residents must make 2.5x the monthly rent (gross). Applicants are screened on a first come first basis and will be subject to a background check and a credit report check.

Virtual Tour: http://www.transported.co/t/gYuN36Qi

(RLNE4296450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Spring Lake Dr have any available units?
38 Spring Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 38 Spring Lake Dr have?
Some of 38 Spring Lake Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Spring Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
38 Spring Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Spring Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Spring Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 38 Spring Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 38 Spring Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 38 Spring Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Spring Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Spring Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 38 Spring Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 38 Spring Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 38 Spring Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Spring Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Spring Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Spring Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38 Spring Lake Dr has units with air conditioning.
