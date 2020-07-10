38 Spring Lake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sitting in the beautiful Countryside Neighborhood of Westfield, this gorgeous 3 bed 2 full bathroom house is ready for you! This spacious brick house has a large living room that connects the home in an open concept to the kitchen. There is also a bonus loft above the garage that could be used for a playroom or office. As a resident of the Countryside HOA you receive access to the neighborhood pool, the clubhouse, and numerous paved walking paths. Residents are responsible for all utilities; Electric, Gas, and Water/Sewer. Rent is $1595 a month. Residents must make 2.5x the monthly rent (gross). Applicants are screened on a first come first basis and will be subject to a background check and a credit report check.



Virtual Tour: http://www.transported.co/t/gYuN36Qi



(RLNE4296450)