3522 Brampton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

BRAND NEW corner unit townhome available for RENT now!!Home features 3 Bedrooms with lower level office/REC space w/ 2 car attached garage. Open concept w/2 story foyer, main level w/formal living and updated kitchen adjoining the family room with large entertaining deck. Kitchen updated with quartz counter tops, SS appliances RO system. Upstairs with 3 bedrooms w/ 2 full baths. Master bedroom w/tray ceiling and huge walk in closet with tiled walled shower. Upstairs laundry washer dryer included. Lower level with huge entertainment area with 1/2 bath attached. Fully WiFi equipped smart home. !! Close to shopping, dining and neighborhood amenities include pool, clubhouse . Snow removal and lawn maintenance included.