3522 Brampton Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

3522 Brampton Lane

3522 Brampton Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Brampton Ln, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
BRAND NEW corner unit townhome available for RENT now!!Home features 3 Bedrooms with lower level office/REC space w/ 2 car attached garage. Open concept w/2 story foyer, main level w/formal living and updated kitchen adjoining the family room with large entertaining deck. Kitchen updated with quartz counter tops, SS appliances RO system. Upstairs with 3 bedrooms w/ 2 full baths. Master bedroom w/tray ceiling and huge walk in closet with tiled walled shower. Upstairs laundry washer dryer included. Lower level with huge entertainment area with 1/2 bath attached. Fully WiFi equipped smart home. !! Close to shopping, dining and neighborhood amenities include pool, clubhouse . Snow removal and lawn maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Brampton Lane have any available units?
3522 Brampton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 3522 Brampton Lane have?
Some of 3522 Brampton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 Brampton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Brampton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Brampton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3522 Brampton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 3522 Brampton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3522 Brampton Lane offers parking.
Does 3522 Brampton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3522 Brampton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Brampton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3522 Brampton Lane has a pool.
Does 3522 Brampton Lane have accessible units?
No, 3522 Brampton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Brampton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3522 Brampton Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3522 Brampton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3522 Brampton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
