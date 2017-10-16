All apartments in Westfield
Last updated February 12 2020

2830 Bannerbrook Dr

2830 Bannerbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Bannerbrook Dr, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
new construction
5 Bedroom New Construction in Westfield - Be the first person to occupy this beautiful, brand new 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Westfield's Coventry neighborhood! The open concept main floor offers a spacious family room with gas fireplace that is open to the eat-in kitchen, a guest bedroom suite with private bath, and an additional room that could be used as an office or dining area. The second floor includes a loft space, all bedrooms have walk-in closets, huge master suite with double sinks and large walk-in shower, and conveniently located laundry room (washer/dryer included). This house has so much to offer with 3,000 sq ft of living space! Dogs will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5469599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Bannerbrook Dr have any available units?
2830 Bannerbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 2830 Bannerbrook Dr have?
Some of 2830 Bannerbrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Bannerbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Bannerbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Bannerbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 Bannerbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2830 Bannerbrook Dr offer parking?
No, 2830 Bannerbrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2830 Bannerbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 Bannerbrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Bannerbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 2830 Bannerbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2830 Bannerbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 2830 Bannerbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Bannerbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 Bannerbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 Bannerbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 Bannerbrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

