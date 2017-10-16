2830 Bannerbrook Dr

Amenities

5 Bedroom New Construction in Westfield - Be the first person to occupy this beautiful, brand new 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Westfield's Coventry neighborhood! The open concept main floor offers a spacious family room with gas fireplace that is open to the eat-in kitchen, a guest bedroom suite with private bath, and an additional room that could be used as an office or dining area. The second floor includes a loft space, all bedrooms have walk-in closets, huge master suite with double sinks and large walk-in shower, and conveniently located laundry room (washer/dryer included). This house has so much to offer with 3,000 sq ft of living space! Dogs will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



