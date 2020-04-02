All apartments in Westfield
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

2690 Old Vines Drive

2690 Old Vines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2690 Old Vines Drive, Westfield, IN 46074
Oak Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful & Impeccably Maintained 5 Bedrm, 4.5 Bth Home with Finished Lower Level. Inviting Two Story Entry, Spacious Family Rm w/ Firepl, Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appl., Granite Counters, Center Island & Pantry, Open Floor Plan, Luxurious Master Suite w/ Walk In Closet, Dual Vanities, Separate Tub, and Walk In Shower, All Bedrms are Lg. w/ two sharing a Jack & Jill Bth, and 1 Bedrm w/ Hall Bth, Finished Lower Level w/ Gorgeous Custom Bar, Wine Cellar, Media Area, and Fifth Bedrm, and Bath 3 Car Garage, New Deck and Irrigation System, Quick Walk to the Community Pool & Clubhouse! Close to Grand Park, Schools and Shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Old Vines Drive have any available units?
2690 Old Vines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 2690 Old Vines Drive have?
Some of 2690 Old Vines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Old Vines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Old Vines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Old Vines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2690 Old Vines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 2690 Old Vines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2690 Old Vines Drive offers parking.
Does 2690 Old Vines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 Old Vines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Old Vines Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2690 Old Vines Drive has a pool.
Does 2690 Old Vines Drive have accessible units?
No, 2690 Old Vines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Old Vines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2690 Old Vines Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2690 Old Vines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2690 Old Vines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
