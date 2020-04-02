2690 Old Vines Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful & Impeccably Maintained 5 Bedrm, 4.5 Bth Home with Finished Lower Level. Inviting Two Story Entry, Spacious Family Rm w/ Firepl, Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appl., Granite Counters, Center Island & Pantry, Open Floor Plan, Luxurious Master Suite w/ Walk In Closet, Dual Vanities, Separate Tub, and Walk In Shower, All Bedrms are Lg. w/ two sharing a Jack & Jill Bth, and 1 Bedrm w/ Hall Bth, Finished Lower Level w/ Gorgeous Custom Bar, Wine Cellar, Media Area, and Fifth Bedrm, and Bath 3 Car Garage, New Deck and Irrigation System, Quick Walk to the Community Pool & Clubhouse! Close to Grand Park, Schools and Shopping