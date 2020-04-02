All apartments in Westfield
Westfield, IN
210 Creekwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 Creekwood Drive

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

210 Creekwood Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply Today! FREE 1 MONTH RENT on a 2 year lease or 2 WEEKS FREE RENT on a 1 year lease ! ASK FOR DETAILS !! Apply Now ! Must move in by 2/28/19

Apply today for this beautiful three bedroom two bath split home. Home features a foyer with living room and family room, two car attached garage and large deck overlooking spacious backyard! Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space with upgraded appliances.

Visit www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Creekwood Drive have any available units?
210 Creekwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 210 Creekwood Drive have?
Some of 210 Creekwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Creekwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Creekwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Creekwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Creekwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 210 Creekwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 210 Creekwood Drive offers parking.
Does 210 Creekwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Creekwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Creekwood Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Creekwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Creekwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Creekwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Creekwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Creekwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Creekwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Creekwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
