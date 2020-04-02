210 Creekwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Apply Today! FREE 1 MONTH RENT on a 2 year lease or 2 WEEKS FREE RENT on a 1 year lease ! ASK FOR DETAILS !! Apply Now ! Must move in by 2/28/19



Apply today for this beautiful three bedroom two bath split home. Home features a foyer with living room and family room, two car attached garage and large deck overlooking spacious backyard! Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space with upgraded appliances.



