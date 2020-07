Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

Gorgeous new construction home close to shopping, Grand Park, trails, and easy access to 31. Split floor plan has the master on one side of the home, separated from the additional 2 bedroom. Spacious master suite offers a walk-in closet and tile shower. Large mudroom. Gas fireplace. Cozy sunroom. Backs to a tree line with corn fields behind. Open concept living makes this a great home for entertaining.