Enjoy the height and drama of the cathedral ceiling Great Room with gas fireplace. New wood look laminate flooring in great room, dining room, kitchen, halls and laundry too! NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES ARE ON ORDER. New carpet in all bedrooms, fresh paint on ceilings, walls and trim. Split bedroom floor plan offers Master Suite with Garden tub, huge walk-in closet, roomy vanity, and linen too. The rear patio overlooks large yard! Prime location between Westfield and Noblesville and Carmel.