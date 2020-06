Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated town home with 2 car attached garage (epoxy floor) that offers open concept living on main floor, hardwood flooring, brand new stainless steel appliances, laundry on 2nd floor, and just shy of 2,000 square feet of living space. Low maintenance living in a great location! Property is managed by the owners so have the opportunity to work directly with them. Neighborhood pool, elementary school and daycare center within walking distance.