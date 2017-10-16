All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 16050 Coleman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
16050 Coleman Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

16050 Coleman Drive

16050 Coleman Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16050 Coleman Dr, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
New construction 3 story townhome that has never been lived in. The Monon trail is located in your back yard! Enjoy your open concept main floor with two-sided fireplace. Large kitchen island and walk-in pantry. A deck just off the kitchen offers convenient access to grill out and entertain. Several upgrades were selected including a tray ceiling in the master suite. The finished space on the lower level is perfect for an extra living room, play area, or to use your imagination. Excellent location with easy access to 31 in award winning Westfield schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16050 Coleman Drive have any available units?
16050 Coleman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 16050 Coleman Drive have?
Some of 16050 Coleman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16050 Coleman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16050 Coleman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16050 Coleman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16050 Coleman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 16050 Coleman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16050 Coleman Drive offers parking.
Does 16050 Coleman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16050 Coleman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16050 Coleman Drive have a pool?
No, 16050 Coleman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16050 Coleman Drive have accessible units?
No, 16050 Coleman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16050 Coleman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16050 Coleman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16050 Coleman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16050 Coleman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Westfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis