16050 Coleman Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

New construction 3 story townhome that has never been lived in. The Monon trail is located in your back yard! Enjoy your open concept main floor with two-sided fireplace. Large kitchen island and walk-in pantry. A deck just off the kitchen offers convenient access to grill out and entertain. Several upgrades were selected including a tray ceiling in the master suite. The finished space on the lower level is perfect for an extra living room, play area, or to use your imagination. Excellent location with easy access to 31 in award winning Westfield schools!