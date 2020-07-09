All apartments in Westfield
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

15821 River Birch Road

15821 River Birch Road · No Longer Available
Location

15821 River Birch Road, Westfield, IN 46074
Mulberry Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious home with recent updates that include new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, sink, lighting, and back splash. Bathroom cabinets have been refinished and new counter tops installed. Fireplace received a face lift with new stone. Great half acre lot that is fenced and plenty of parking/storage with the 3 car attached garage. The loft offers an additional living area. Second floor laundry is convenient! Excellent location within minutes of the grocery store, restaurants, and easy access to 31. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15821 River Birch Road have any available units?
15821 River Birch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 15821 River Birch Road have?
Some of 15821 River Birch Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15821 River Birch Road currently offering any rent specials?
15821 River Birch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15821 River Birch Road pet-friendly?
No, 15821 River Birch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 15821 River Birch Road offer parking?
Yes, 15821 River Birch Road offers parking.
Does 15821 River Birch Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15821 River Birch Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15821 River Birch Road have a pool?
No, 15821 River Birch Road does not have a pool.
Does 15821 River Birch Road have accessible units?
No, 15821 River Birch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15821 River Birch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15821 River Birch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15821 River Birch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15821 River Birch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
