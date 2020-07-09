15821 River Birch Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very spacious home with recent updates that include new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, sink, lighting, and back splash. Bathroom cabinets have been refinished and new counter tops installed. Fireplace received a face lift with new stone. Great half acre lot that is fenced and plenty of parking/storage with the 3 car attached garage. The loft offers an additional living area. Second floor laundry is convenient! Excellent location within minutes of the grocery store, restaurants, and easy access to 31. Schedule your showing today!