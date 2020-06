Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Great value in Centennial Subdivision All new carpet. 3 bedrooms up plus a den/office, Family room plus additional room on the first floor. Kitchen with separate breakfast area overlooking one of the largest and most beautiful ponds in Centennial open floor plan with vaulted ceilings upgraded new dishwasher and microwave. A must see in this range