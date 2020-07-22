/
/
wabash county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Wabash County, IN📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
6 Units Available
Meadowbrook North
1289 Meadowbrook Ln, Wabash, IN
1 Bedroom
$529
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$608
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadowbrook North Apartments offers spacious living with beautiful surroundings! This comfortable attractive community has an abundance of green space and yet is located only minutes from great shopping and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Wabash County
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
2 Units Available
Parkview
1334 Memorial Ln, Huntington, IN
1 Bedroom
$479
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$619
1211 sqft
Parkview is exactly what the name implies, because the beauty of Huntington's City Park is right next door. It's a lovely apartment community designed for the ultimate in comfortable living.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
5 Units Available
Arrowhead Estates
901 Apache Dr, Peru, IN
1 Bedroom
$540
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$621
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$649
1211 sqft
At Arrowhead Estates, you'll enjoy country living at its best! The Community is nestled between fields and mature wooded scenery, complete with a stream! Dependable maintenance, friendly staff and located only minutes from Downtown Peru (offering
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
3 Units Available
Marion Green Apartments
1402 S Maple St, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$640
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$709
1270 sqft
Income-restricted apartments with in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Community access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Marion Green Apartments is a green community and pet-friendly.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1100 S Baldwin Ave
1100 South Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
Great Homes Great Communities for Great Families! - Property Id: 290236 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
444 N Adams St
444 North Adams Street, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
- (RLNE5899356)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
523 South Whites Avenue
523 S Whites Ave, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
2 bed 1 bath duplex, beautiful hard wood floors, and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Perfect for downsizing or a roommate! Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1510 W 11th Street
1510 West 11th Street, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$525
749 sqft
$200 off 1st months rent!! - Great 2 bedroom ranch home with detached garage. New carpet in living room and bedroom. Laundry off the kitchen. Big backyard for the kids to run around! Close to Webster Park. Sorry no pets.
1 of 46
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1022 S Maple St
1022 South Maple Street, Marion, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1033 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 1022 S Maple St Marion, IN 46953 This is a good chance to invest. It will require some remodeling but if you work with construction or have remodeling skills. This may be for you.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
211 N Garfield St
211 North Garfield Street, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$625
832 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* Come relax on the front porch swing of this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home coming with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher! Hardwood & vinyl throughout. Central A/C. Storage shed included.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
595 S 950 W 92
595 South 950 W-92, Whitley County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Private farmhouse in a quiet setting off the road. Newly updated with remodeled bathrooms. Large kitchen with island. Central AC, dishwasher and Laundry hookups. Plenty of storage in basement and included utility shed. Possibility of a third bedroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wabash County area include Indiana University-South Bend, Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, University of Indianapolis, and Indiana Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Carmel, Fishers, and South Bend have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INFort Wayne, INCarmel, INFishers, INSouth Bend, INMishawaka, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INElkhart, IN
Westfield, INZionsville, INAnderson, INKokomo, INMarion, INPeru, INHuntington, INLebanon, INWarsaw, IN