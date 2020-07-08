5909-5911 Buick Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning carpet

SPEEDWAY 2 Bed,1 Bath w/ Laundry, Fresh Paint and Carpet, 1 Car Garage - Open and Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Property has Fresh Paint and is Move-in Ready! Property is a two-unit property with the unit on the right as the available unit. Washer/Dryer Hookup in Laundry Room. 1 Car Garage included with rental. Property is located in a desirable Speedway subdivision.



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery, and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2611651)