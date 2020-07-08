All apartments in Speedway
Find more places like 5909-5911 Buick Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Speedway, IN
/
5909-5911 Buick Dr
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:26 PM

5909-5911 Buick Dr

5909 Buick Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Speedway
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5909 Buick Dr, Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SPEEDWAY 2 Bed,1 Bath w/ Laundry, Fresh Paint and Carpet, 1 Car Garage - Open and Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Property has Fresh Paint and is Move-in Ready! Property is a two-unit property with the unit on the right as the available unit. Washer/Dryer Hookup in Laundry Room. 1 Car Garage included with rental. Property is located in a desirable Speedway subdivision.

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery, and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2611651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909-5911 Buick Dr have any available units?
5909-5911 Buick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Speedway, IN.
What amenities does 5909-5911 Buick Dr have?
Some of 5909-5911 Buick Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909-5911 Buick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5909-5911 Buick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909-5911 Buick Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5909-5911 Buick Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Speedway.
Does 5909-5911 Buick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5909-5911 Buick Dr offers parking.
Does 5909-5911 Buick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5909-5911 Buick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909-5911 Buick Dr have a pool?
No, 5909-5911 Buick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5909-5911 Buick Dr have accessible units?
No, 5909-5911 Buick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5909-5911 Buick Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5909-5911 Buick Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5909-5911 Buick Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5909-5911 Buick Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilshaw Apartments
1525 Main Street
Speedway, IN 46224
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr
Speedway, IN 46224
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617
Speedway, IN 46224
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr
Speedway, IN 46224
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive
Speedway, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Speedway 1 BedroomsSpeedway 2 Bedrooms
Speedway Apartments with PoolSpeedway Pet Friendly Places
Speedway Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis