4941 West 11th Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:47 PM

4941 West 11th Street

4941 West 11th Street · (317) 762-4949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4941 West 11th Street, Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in the heart of Speedway features a spacious living room, formal dining room, and LOTS of storage space! Washer/dryer hookups, multiple closets throughout home and a storage shed unit for each side offers additional storage! Refrigerator & Stove/Oven are included. Each unit has an off street parking space and there is plenty of street parking also. This property is located right behind Charlie Brown's Pancake House in Speedway! Walking distance to the 500 track!! Close to Interstate and only minutes from Downtown.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 West 11th Street have any available units?
4941 West 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Speedway, IN.
What amenities does 4941 West 11th Street have?
Some of 4941 West 11th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4941 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4941 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4941 West 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4941 West 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4941 West 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 4941 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 West 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 4941 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4941 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 4941 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 West 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4941 West 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4941 West 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
