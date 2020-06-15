4941 West 11th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking extra storage range oven

Unit Amenities extra storage oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in the heart of Speedway features a spacious living room, formal dining room, and LOTS of storage space! Washer/dryer hookups, multiple closets throughout home and a storage shed unit for each side offers additional storage! Refrigerator & Stove/Oven are included. Each unit has an off street parking space and there is plenty of street parking also. This property is located right behind Charlie Brown's Pancake House in Speedway! Walking distance to the 500 track!! Close to Interstate and only minutes from Downtown.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.