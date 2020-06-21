All apartments in Speedway
Find more places like 2043 Gerrard Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Speedway, IN
/
2043 Gerrard Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2043 Gerrard Ave

2043 Gerrard Avenue · (260) 255-6350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Speedway
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2043 Gerrard Avenue, Speedway, IN 46224
Speedway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.**

Very large and unique layout - perfect for a large family! This 3 BD, 2 BA home offers many possibilities! Situated on quiet street. With the separate entrance to the lower level, featuring guest room, laundry, bath and wet bar, you can easily provide privacy as an in-law-suite, host out of town guests and college student, or use as extra space for just you! Main level features updated kitchen and bath! Home also includes HUGE finished, Bonus Area- ideal for play room, guest room, home office, and much more! Multiple covered porch and deck areas- ideal for your outdoor entertaining! Separate, detached garage and spacious fenced in back yard! Fresh paint, NEW carpet and laminate flooring throughout! You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity!

(RLNE5831963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 Gerrard Ave have any available units?
2043 Gerrard Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2043 Gerrard Ave have?
Some of 2043 Gerrard Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 Gerrard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Gerrard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Gerrard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2043 Gerrard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2043 Gerrard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2043 Gerrard Ave does offer parking.
Does 2043 Gerrard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 Gerrard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Gerrard Ave have a pool?
No, 2043 Gerrard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Gerrard Ave have accessible units?
No, 2043 Gerrard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Gerrard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2043 Gerrard Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2043 Gerrard Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2043 Gerrard Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2043 Gerrard Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr
Speedway, IN 46224
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr
Speedway, IN 46224
Wilshaw Apartments
1525 Main Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive
Speedway, IN 46224
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617
Speedway, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Speedway 1 BedroomsSpeedway 2 Bedrooms
Speedway Apartments with PoolSpeedway Pet Friendly Places
Speedway Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity