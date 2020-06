Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range refrigerator

HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Beautiful 2 bedroom single family house available in Shelbyville!!! - HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Single family house with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a fenced backyard.

Large living room with and extra family room. Washer/Dryer hook up. Fresh paint and white trim throughout. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and the refrigerator and stove and included. Laminate floors and a large fenced backyard for summer cookouts and entertaining. We are pet friendly. You're only seconds away from SR9 or SR44, perfect for commuters. This one won't last long! Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5649457)