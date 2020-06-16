All apartments in Shelbyville
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:24 AM

102 South Harrison Street

102 South Harrison Street · (317) 364-1106
Location

102 South Harrison Street, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
lobby
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
lobby
Great location in downtown Shelbyville! Council just approved $19M in renovations for downtown to promote businesses, foot traffic, shopping, and dining. This location is approximately 2000 square feet and ready for your small to midsize office needs. Situated between PNC bank, The Mattress Chick, Fairway Mortgage, and Eustress Fitness, this is one of the busiest areas of downtown Shelbyville. Includes 7 private offices, one larger executive office, and a front lobby, with all furniture included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 South Harrison Street have any available units?
102 South Harrison Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 102 South Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 South Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 South Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 102 South Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelbyville.
Does 102 South Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 102 South Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 102 South Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 South Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 South Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 102 South Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 South Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 102 South Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 South Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 South Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 South Harrison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 South Harrison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
