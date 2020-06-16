102 South Harrison Street

Amenities

Great location in downtown Shelbyville! Council just approved $19M in renovations for downtown to promote businesses, foot traffic, shopping, and dining. This location is approximately 2000 square feet and ready for your small to midsize office needs. Situated between PNC bank, The Mattress Chick, Fairway Mortgage, and Eustress Fitness, this is one of the busiest areas of downtown Shelbyville. Includes 7 private offices, one larger executive office, and a front lobby, with all furniture included.