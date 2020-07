Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard guest parking hot tub internet cafe new construction online portal

Let us welcome you to the finest collection of features and amenities in Portage; Everything at Willow Creek was designed with you in mind. With so many choices you will find just what you are looking for. With many spacious floor plans, giving you the flexibility to meet all your specific wants and needs.Willow Creek Estates offers you more than any other apartment community in Portage! You'll love the sophisticated features such as vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and even your own electric fireplace and even a place for your flat screen TV!At Willow Creek Estates you are sure to find an apartment home that will fit your lifestyle and budget.