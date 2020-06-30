Wood-burning fireplaces with stone mantels and hearths 9-foot ceilings and textured walls with 2-toned paint Vaulted or trey ceilings Crown molding throughout Judges panels throughout Large capacity Whirlpool washers and dryers in every home White Whirlpool kitchen appliances Kitchen pantries with spice racks Upgraded kitchens with marble backsplash and built-in wine rack Under cabinet lighting in kitchens Raised panel white cabinetry throughout Hardwood or ceramic tile entries Indulgent bathrooms with double sinks & oversized garden soaking tubs Large walk-in closets Luminous sunrooms with built-in cabinetry Spacious covered patios with French doors Patio storage rooms with pegboards Energizing and rejuvenating views
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 700 Pine Crest Dr have any available units?
700 Pine Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Pine Crest Dr have?
Some of 700 Pine Crest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Pine Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
700 Pine Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.