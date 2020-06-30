All apartments in Plainfield
Find more places like 700 Pine Crest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plainfield, IN
/
700 Pine Crest Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

700 Pine Crest Dr

700 Pine Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plainfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

700 Pine Crest Dr, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Apartment Features:

Wood-burning fireplaces with stone mantels and hearths
9-foot ceilings and textured walls with 2-toned paint
Vaulted or trey ceilings
Crown molding throughout
Judges panels throughout
Large capacity Whirlpool washers and dryers in every home
White Whirlpool kitchen appliances
Kitchen pantries with spice racks
Upgraded kitchens with marble backsplash and built-in wine rack
Under cabinet lighting in kitchens
Raised panel white cabinetry throughout
Hardwood or ceramic tile entries
Indulgent bathrooms with double sinks & oversized garden soaking tubs
Large walk-in closets
Luminous sunrooms with built-in cabinetry
Spacious covered patios with French doors
Patio storage rooms with pegboards
Energizing and rejuvenating views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Pine Crest Dr have any available units?
700 Pine Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Pine Crest Dr have?
Some of 700 Pine Crest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Pine Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
700 Pine Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Pine Crest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 700 Pine Crest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does 700 Pine Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 700 Pine Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 700 Pine Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Pine Crest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Pine Crest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 700 Pine Crest Dr has a pool.
Does 700 Pine Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 700 Pine Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Pine Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Pine Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive
Plainfield, IN 46168
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168

Similar Pages

Plainfield 1 BedroomsPlainfield 2 Bedrooms
Plainfield Apartments with GaragePlainfield Apartments with Parking
Plainfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis