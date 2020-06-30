700 Pine Crest Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Apartment Features:



Wood-burning fireplaces with stone mantels and hearths

9-foot ceilings and textured walls with 2-toned paint

Vaulted or trey ceilings

Crown molding throughout

Judges panels throughout

Large capacity Whirlpool washers and dryers in every home

White Whirlpool kitchen appliances

Kitchen pantries with spice racks

Upgraded kitchens with marble backsplash and built-in wine rack

Under cabinet lighting in kitchens

Raised panel white cabinetry throughout

Hardwood or ceramic tile entries

Indulgent bathrooms with double sinks & oversized garden soaking tubs

Large walk-in closets

Luminous sunrooms with built-in cabinetry

Spacious covered patios with French doors

Patio storage rooms with pegboards

Energizing and rejuvenating views