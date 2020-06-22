202 Kentucky Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Incredible 1 Bed / 1 Bath One-Story Apartment for Rent In Plainfield. The Spacious Duplex has about 800 Sq Ft with a Shared Patio Overlooking the Beautiful backyard. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Original Hardwood Floors, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hook-up, Central Air Conditioning, and Much More! Located West of Indianapolis in Plainfield near SR 267 and Main St. Minutes from I-70 for easy transit to Indianapolis and the Airport with tons of conveniences available everywhere. This is a Hidden Gem!



This home does not accept section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

