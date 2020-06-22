All apartments in Plainfield
202 Kentucky Avenue
202 Kentucky Avenue

202 Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

202 Kentucky Avenue, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible 1 Bed / 1 Bath One-Story Apartment for Rent In Plainfield. The Spacious Duplex has about 800 Sq Ft with a Shared Patio Overlooking the Beautiful backyard. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Original Hardwood Floors, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hook-up, Central Air Conditioning, and Much More! Located West of Indianapolis in Plainfield near SR 267 and Main St. Minutes from I-70 for easy transit to Indianapolis and the Airport with tons of conveniences available everywhere. This is a Hidden Gem!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

