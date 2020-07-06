All apartments in Noblesville
9771 Green Knoll Drive

9771 Green Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9771 Green Knoll Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate end unit townhome available for RENT now !!at great location in Fishers. Home features 3 bedrooms and loft with 21/2 baths with 1 car attached garage. 2 story living room, well lighted w/separate dining space and open kitchen with laminate flooring though out. Main level master bedroom with huge walk in closet and dual sinks. Upstairs, features two additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, a full bath, a laundry room & a spacious loft perfect for a play area, movie room, office. The back patio is perfect for entertaining. Award-winning HSE schools & a neighborhood pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9771 Green Knoll Drive have any available units?
9771 Green Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9771 Green Knoll Drive have?
Some of 9771 Green Knoll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9771 Green Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9771 Green Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9771 Green Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9771 Green Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 9771 Green Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9771 Green Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 9771 Green Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9771 Green Knoll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9771 Green Knoll Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9771 Green Knoll Drive has a pool.
Does 9771 Green Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 9771 Green Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9771 Green Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9771 Green Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.

