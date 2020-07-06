9771 Green Knoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immaculate end unit townhome available for RENT now !!at great location in Fishers. Home features 3 bedrooms and loft with 21/2 baths with 1 car attached garage. 2 story living room, well lighted w/separate dining space and open kitchen with laminate flooring though out. Main level master bedroom with huge walk in closet and dual sinks. Upstairs, features two additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, a full bath, a laundry room & a spacious loft perfect for a play area, movie room, office. The back patio is perfect for entertaining. Award-winning HSE schools & a neighborhood pool!