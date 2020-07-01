All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:51 PM

9636 Rolling Plain Drive

9636 Rolling Plain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9636 Rolling Plain Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This end-unit Townhome is conveniently located minutes from Highway 37 access, shopping, Ikea, Top Golf, restaurants and more. Property includes gorgeous kitchen featuring 42" cabinets, stainless appliances and solid surface countertops. Other features include a family room with a cozy gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen leading out to a deck, front-load washer/dryer set, a 2-car garage and a community pool! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9636 Rolling Plain Drive have any available units?
9636 Rolling Plain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9636 Rolling Plain Drive have?
Some of 9636 Rolling Plain Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9636 Rolling Plain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9636 Rolling Plain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9636 Rolling Plain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9636 Rolling Plain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 9636 Rolling Plain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9636 Rolling Plain Drive offers parking.
Does 9636 Rolling Plain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9636 Rolling Plain Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9636 Rolling Plain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9636 Rolling Plain Drive has a pool.
Does 9636 Rolling Plain Drive have accessible units?
No, 9636 Rolling Plain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9636 Rolling Plain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9636 Rolling Plain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
