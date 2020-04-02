7251 Blue Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This pretty ranch in Cherry Tree Meadows is close to lots of shopping and dining off of IN-37, with easy access to I-69! The floor plan includes a living room-dining room open to the eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Sliding doors access the rear patio. An office/bonus room with French doors and wood floors is located off of the foyer. The master suite includes a walk-in closet. Welcome home! Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.