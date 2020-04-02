7251 Blue Ridge Drive

Amenities
This pretty ranch in Cherry Tree Meadows is close to lots of shopping and dining off of IN-37, with easy access to I-69! The floor plan includes a living room-dining room open to the eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Sliding doors access the rear patio. An office/bonus room with French doors and wood floors is located off of the foyer. The master suite includes a walk-in closet. Welcome home! Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.