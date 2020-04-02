All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 7251 Blue Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
7251 Blue Ridge Drive
Last updated November 25 2019 at 9:27 PM

7251 Blue Ridge Drive

7251 Blue Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7251 Blue Ridge Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062
Cherry Tree Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This pretty ranch in Cherry Tree Meadows is close to lots of shopping and dining off of IN-37, with easy access to I-69! The floor plan includes a living room-dining room open to the eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Sliding doors access the rear patio. An office/bonus room with French doors and wood floors is located off of the foyer. The master suite includes a walk-in closet. Welcome home! Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7251 Blue Ridge Drive have any available units?
7251 Blue Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7251 Blue Ridge Drive have?
Some of 7251 Blue Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7251 Blue Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7251 Blue Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7251 Blue Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7251 Blue Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7251 Blue Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 7251 Blue Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7251 Blue Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7251 Blue Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7251 Blue Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7251 Blue Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7251 Blue Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7251 Blue Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7251 Blue Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7251 Blue Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis