550 S 9th St

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Right In The Heart Of Noblesville - Property Id: 260672



Check out this 3 bed, 2 bath ranch in the heart of Noblesville. Features large kitchen with breakfast room. All appliances included. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. The over-sized, heated detached garage is a must-see! Great for parking, storage and a warm space to work on projects. Home is just blocks away from the square, shops, restaurants and parks.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260672

