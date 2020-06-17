550 S 9th St

Amenities
Right In The Heart Of Noblesville - Property Id: 260672
Check out this 3 bed, 2 bath ranch in the heart of Noblesville. Features large kitchen with breakfast room. All appliances included. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. The over-sized, heated detached garage is a must-see! Great for parking, storage and a warm space to work on projects. Home is just blocks away from the square, shops, restaurants and parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260672
Property Id 260672
(RLNE5701598)