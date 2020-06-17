All apartments in Noblesville
550 S 9th St

550 South 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

550 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Right In The Heart Of Noblesville - Property Id: 260672

Check out this 3 bed, 2 bath ranch in the heart of Noblesville. Features large kitchen with breakfast room. All appliances included. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. The over-sized, heated detached garage is a must-see! Great for parking, storage and a warm space to work on projects. Home is just blocks away from the square, shops, restaurants and parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260672
Property Id 260672

(RLNE5701598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 S 9th St have any available units?
550 S 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 S 9th St have?
Some of 550 S 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 S 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
550 S 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 S 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 S 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 550 S 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 550 S 9th St offers parking.
Does 550 S 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 S 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 S 9th St have a pool?
No, 550 S 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 550 S 9th St have accessible units?
No, 550 S 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 550 S 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 S 9th St has units with dishwashers.

