279 Lansdowne Drive

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Welcome home to this wonderful 3bed 2bath home nestled on a double lot. Enjoy peace and quite in the great private backyard with wonderful landscaping. The home opens to a large great room with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy a an open and welcoming kitchen and dining room. Good sized rooms and a wonderful master with walk-in closets will not let you down. You really must see this home in person, don't wait!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.