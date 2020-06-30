All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 20642 Summit Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
20642 Summit Road
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:15 PM

20642 Summit Road

20642 Summitt Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20642 Summitt Rd, Noblesville, IN 46062
Pine Knoll

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1650 sq ft, two story home. Great floor plan on a spacious lot just minutes from Morse Reservoir. Close to US 38 & US 31. Large living room with cathedral ceiling. Open eat-in kitchen with updated countertops, hardware & light fixtures, also boasts a bay window. Additional Family Room with wood-burning fireplace. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and private bathroom. Washer and Dryer included. Big fenced in back yard with a great deck for entertaining & a shed for storage, as well as a playset. Zoned to excellent Noblesville Schools. This property allows self guided viewing with the Rently showing service

Available for move in 11/1/19. Please do not disturb current tenant

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass credit, criminal, and eviction background check. Non-smoking property

(Some rooms have been repainted. Pictures will be updated when property is vacant)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20642 Summit Road have any available units?
20642 Summit Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 20642 Summit Road have?
Some of 20642 Summit Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20642 Summit Road currently offering any rent specials?
20642 Summit Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20642 Summit Road pet-friendly?
No, 20642 Summit Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 20642 Summit Road offer parking?
No, 20642 Summit Road does not offer parking.
Does 20642 Summit Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20642 Summit Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20642 Summit Road have a pool?
No, 20642 Summit Road does not have a pool.
Does 20642 Summit Road have accessible units?
No, 20642 Summit Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20642 Summit Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 20642 Summit Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis