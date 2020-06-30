20642 Summit Road

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 1650 sq ft, two story home. Great floor plan on a spacious lot just minutes from Morse Reservoir. Close to US 38 & US 31. Large living room with cathedral ceiling. Open eat-in kitchen with updated countertops, hardware & light fixtures, also boasts a bay window. Additional Family Room with wood-burning fireplace. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and private bathroom. Washer and Dryer included. Big fenced in back yard with a great deck for entertaining & a shed for storage, as well as a playset. Zoned to excellent Noblesville Schools. This property allows self guided viewing with the Rently showing service



Available for move in 11/1/19. Please do not disturb current tenant



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass credit, criminal, and eviction background check. Non-smoking property



(Some rooms have been repainted. Pictures will be updated when property is vacant)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

