Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready!!! Great 3 bedroom home with a loft! Home boasts spacious kitchen with striking dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Fabulous master bath features garden tub, walk-in closet and double sinks. Other features include gleaming hardwood floors throughout majority of main level, 2 car garage with electric opener and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Paved patio and expansive yard backs up to common area. This custom designed home is a must see!