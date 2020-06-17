19307 Fox Chase Drive

Amenities
Newly renovated, 4 Bedroom home in Noblesville! New flooring, paint, and fixtures! Super clean and move-in ready! Stainless steel appliances, pantry, Master has a soaking tub, all bedrooms with walk-in closets
Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
Lessee will pay monthly sewer/trash bill in the amount of $55 due as additional rent
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.