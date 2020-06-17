19307 Fox Chase Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated, 4 Bedroom home in Noblesville! New flooring, paint, and fixtures! Super clean and move-in ready! Stainless steel appliances, pantry, Master has a soaking tub, all bedrooms with walk-in closets



AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist

Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

No section 8

Application Fee (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

Lessee will pay monthly sewer/trash bill in the amount of $55 due as additional rent

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.