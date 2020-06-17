All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 19307 Fox Chase Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
19307 Fox Chase Drive
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:25 PM

19307 Fox Chase Drive

19307 Fox Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19307 Fox Chase Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062
Lakes at Prairie Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated, 4 Bedroom home in Noblesville! New flooring, paint, and fixtures! Super clean and move-in ready! Stainless steel appliances, pantry, Master has a soaking tub, all bedrooms with walk-in closets

AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
Lessee will pay monthly sewer/trash bill in the amount of $55 due as additional rent
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19307 Fox Chase Drive have any available units?
19307 Fox Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 19307 Fox Chase Drive have?
Some of 19307 Fox Chase Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19307 Fox Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19307 Fox Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19307 Fox Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19307 Fox Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19307 Fox Chase Drive offer parking?
No, 19307 Fox Chase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19307 Fox Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19307 Fox Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19307 Fox Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 19307 Fox Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19307 Fox Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 19307 Fox Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19307 Fox Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19307 Fox Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis