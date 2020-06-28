All apartments in Noblesville
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
17799 Bentgrass Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:35 PM

17799 Bentgrass Drive

17799 Bentgrass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17799 Bentgrass Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062
Pebble Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful family living in golf community which includes neighborhood pool, playground, tennis, and public golf with multiple 18 hole courses. Gorgeous privacy on lot with lake behind. This updated home is complete with all new appliances, carpet, roof, paint, blinds, and cabinets with granite counter tops. Washer and Dryer included. Lovely contemporary feel with wood burning fireplace. The backyard is fenced and you can enjoy entertaining in the screened in porch. This home has a large lot with room for a garden. Dogs are welcome with longer lease term. Must see...very nice opportunity. Landlord pays HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17799 Bentgrass Drive have any available units?
17799 Bentgrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 17799 Bentgrass Drive have?
Some of 17799 Bentgrass Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17799 Bentgrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17799 Bentgrass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17799 Bentgrass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17799 Bentgrass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17799 Bentgrass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17799 Bentgrass Drive offers parking.
Does 17799 Bentgrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17799 Bentgrass Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17799 Bentgrass Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17799 Bentgrass Drive has a pool.
Does 17799 Bentgrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 17799 Bentgrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17799 Bentgrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17799 Bentgrass Drive has units with dishwashers.
