17799 Bentgrass Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Wonderful family living in golf community which includes neighborhood pool, playground, tennis, and public golf with multiple 18 hole courses. Gorgeous privacy on lot with lake behind. This updated home is complete with all new appliances, carpet, roof, paint, blinds, and cabinets with granite counter tops. Washer and Dryer included. Lovely contemporary feel with wood burning fireplace. The backyard is fenced and you can enjoy entertaining in the screened in porch. This home has a large lot with room for a garden. Dogs are welcome with longer lease term. Must see...very nice opportunity. Landlord pays HOA fees.