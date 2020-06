Amenities

garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location! Home is located off of Greenfield Ave between SR 37 and Allisonville Rd. Home features 3 bedrooms/1 bath. Large great room with picture window. Spacious kitchen leads to den/study. Home has a 1 car attached garage, 1 car detached garage and a storage shed for all your tools. Beautiful corner lot features many spring and summer flowers to enjoy. Quiet neighborhood. Move in ready and available now.