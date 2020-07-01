1665 Clinton Street

Amenities
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms well-kept Bungalow in Noblesville. Located on historic Clinton St.
This home has received several updates with new paint, flooring, siding, windows, appliances, etc. There is a 3rd room that will make a great office or playroom. A full unfinished basement offers a great amount of storage.
Fenced in backyard with storage shed. Washer and dryer included.
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking premises.
Pictures will be updated as soon as cleaning is complete
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.