Noblesville, IN
1665 Clinton Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:25 PM

1665 Clinton Street

1665 Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1665 Clinton Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms well-kept Bungalow in Noblesville. Located on historic Clinton St.
This home has received several updates with new paint, flooring, siding, windows, appliances, etc. There is a 3rd room that will make a great office or playroom. A full unfinished basement offers a great amount of storage.
Fenced in backyard with storage shed. Washer and dryer included.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking premises.

Pictures will be updated as soon as cleaning is complete

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1665 Clinton Street have any available units?
1665 Clinton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 1665 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1665 Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1665 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 1665 Clinton Street offer parking?
No, 1665 Clinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1665 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1665 Clinton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 1665 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1665 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 1665 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1665 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1665 Clinton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1665 Clinton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

