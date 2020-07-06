15451 Outside Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 Bedroom, HSE schools, over 2700 sq feet of living space, just passed inspection from a 3rd party and contractors have been in the property so it is ready to go. Newer flooring throughout that has just been professionally cleaned as has the rest of the house. No hassles once you move in with issues springing up. 2 large entertainment spaces, plus those 4 bedrooms for your family. Fenced and large back yard that is private, no neighbors directly behind. Large shed outside that is secured for your keepsakes and decorations. Over sized kitchen, this one is a winner, move in available after approval of application so no wait. Bedrooms are large, master included. Very nice floor plan that feels even bigger than the already large sq footage.