15141 Porchester Drive

15141 Porchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15141 Porchester Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062
Kingsley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
PERFECT Noblesville Home - COMPLETELY REDONE! - This beautiful Instagram worthy home has brand new everything! Stunning kitchen with all new appliances, overlooking the family room. Wood floors through the main level, fresh paint, new bathrooms! Brand new carpet throughout the upstairs, huge loft and so much more. Private back yard!

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery, and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package.

(RLNE5799476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15141 Porchester Drive have any available units?
15141 Porchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15141 Porchester Drive have?
Some of 15141 Porchester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15141 Porchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15141 Porchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15141 Porchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15141 Porchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 15141 Porchester Drive offer parking?
No, 15141 Porchester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15141 Porchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15141 Porchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15141 Porchester Drive have a pool?
No, 15141 Porchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15141 Porchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 15141 Porchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15141 Porchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15141 Porchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

