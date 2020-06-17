14338 Black Farm Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits! Super nice home with great curb appeal and renovated to impress. As you drive up you will notice the complimentary paint color scheme used on the exterior of the home. As you open the front door you will walk into the living room and immediately notice the wood flooring which flows through out the main level. The living room seamlessly leads to the kitchen where you will find contemporary, white cabinetry, mosaic tile back splash and adjustable light fixtures. 3 bedrooms w/ a large BONUS ROOM is located upstairs. The master bedroom features an en suite master bathroom with a garden tub which is ideal for soaking in after a hard days work. Home is pet friendly and close to EVERYTHING!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.